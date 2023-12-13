Must Read! Giorgia Andriani opens up on whether Malaika Arora was the reason for Arbaaz Khan Breakup

MUMBAI: In a recent talk with an entertainment portal, Giorgia Andriani shared insights into her split with Arbaaz Khan, clarifying that Malaika Arora was not the cause of their breakup.

Giorgia explained that they decided to part ways due to having "too many differences." It was a tough decision that took them a while, but eventually, they mutually agreed to go their separate ways. According to Giorgia, their distinct perspectives on future plans and life, in general, contributed to the decision.

Responding to the question of whether Malaika Arora played a role in their breakup, Giorgia firmly stated, "There was no interference from her side, ever. She was not the reason behind us parting ways."

During an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Giorgia addressed the impact of Arbaaz Khan's past marriage with Malaika Arora on their relationship. She clarified that it didn't affect their equation, emphasizing that Arbaaz and Malaika's relationship had officially ended a couple of years before she and Arbaaz got together.

Confirming the breakup during a conversation, Giorgia expressed that despite their romantic relationship ending, she and Arbaaz were still close friends, and she will always have feelings for him. Giorgia also mentioned her dislike for being labeled as someone's girlfriend, finding it "demeaning."

For context, Arbaaz and Malaika were married in 1998 but divorced in 2017. Despite the separation, the former couple continues to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.

On a professional note, Giorgia is set to make her debut in Kannada cinema with the film "Martin," teasing an interesting project in January that she can't reveal just yet.

