Must Read! "Good, we want Priyadarshan", netizens on the news of Farhad Samji not directing Hera Pheri

Check out some of the comments with regards to Farhad Samji getting replaced for Hera Pheri 3.
Hera Pheri

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about and successful franchise of Bollywood industry is Hera Pheri. Part 1 and 2 of the movie has created a cult space in the hearts and minds of the fans. Till today, when we see both these movies, we love to watch it all over again.

As we know, the movie will be having its 3rd part pretty soon and is the talk of the town for quite some time now. There were many reports initially suggesting that that Kartik Aryan will be a part of the movie instead of Akshay Kumar. Later, we came to know that Akshay Kumar has agreed to come on board. 

Also, there were news of Farhad Samji directing the third part of the franchise. The reviews of the netizens with regards to this news was not positive. Currently, there are news doing rounds that he will not be directing Hera Pheri 3 and the makers are looking for someone else.

Having said that, we spoke to a few people with regards to the decision and here's what they have to say.

Prajakta - "Hera Pheri is one of the most popular movies of Bollywood. I believe Priyadarshan should be directing it."

Aakash - "Looking at Farhad's work, I believe he will spoil the franchise. It is good to have someone else direct it." 

Bhumika - Please, I would request not to spoil my favourite franchise by handing it over to Farhad Samji, Priyadarshan should be directing it."

Mithilesh - "I don't think Farhad Samji is a good choice. It's good that he has been replaced. He has a different genre of slapstick which is good, but not for Hera Pheri."

Well, these are some of the statements coming from the side of the netizens with regards to Farhad Samji. They really want Priyadarshan to be back for the direction.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

