Must read! Govinda Attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash with family giving us rare view of full family together, fans says want to see him in movies

Govinda Attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash with family giving us rare view of full family together, fans says want to see him in movies

Here is the video getting viral all over the internet of the actor Govinda attending the diwali party of Ramesh Taurani, fans are showering al the love for the entire family
GOVINDA

MUMBAI : Actor Govinda is indeed one of the talked about actors, indeed we see less of the actor in movies now but the fans say that they are missing their Hero no 1 on the big screen, we have often seen few spotting videos of the actor where the actor looked super handsome and now this video of the actor is getting viral as was seen attending the Diwali bash hosted by Ramesh Taurani.

In the video we see actor Govinda is looking handsome as he attended the Diwali party hosted by Ramesh Taurani, the actor was seen along with his family, wife, son and daughter, well this video has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and they showering al the love for the entire family as they get see very less of all together in a single frame.

On one side where the fans are praising the stylish actor Govinda for his ghero type presence on the other hand the entire family is giving a complete family goals and we have these pictures are floating since morning all over, the fans on their hand are saying they are really missing the actor Govinda on big screen and they want the hero no 1 in movies.

Indeed this complete family frame is a treat to watch and the best thing you will find on the internet today, what are your views on this and do you want to see the actor Govinda on the big screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

