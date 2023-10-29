Must Read! With Halloween around the corner, here is a list of some amazing Hindi horror movies for horror-loving mind

MUMBAI: Over the years we have seen a rise in content both quality and quantity wise and while some were consumed well, some were not accepted by the audiences as they were not satisfied. The introduction of OTT opened doors for a lot of new stories, new and unseen actors, new directors and much more.

While a lot of people love different genres, there are times when people want a straightforward guidance as to what to watch. Now with Halloween around the corner, it makes the perfect time for all types of horror movies to watch.

That’s where we come in with a list of some of the best horror Hindi movies for you to watch that will really excite you. So horror lovers, here’s the list of some amazing horror movies for you to watch.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 stars Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Vidya Balan, and many others. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of South Indian movie Chandramukhi which starred Rajnikanth. Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 1 was loved by all and was a blockbuster hit with a perfect blend of comedy and horror. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which came a savior for people after the lockdown, the movie starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie was again loved by the audiences and it really surprised everyone with it’s climax.

Stree

Stree stars Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is a horror-comedy and really fulfils your expectations for the genre. Rajkumar Rao’s performance was really appreciated in this movie and a dialogue went viral from movie which is “O Stree Kal Aana”. Put this in your list and you will surely be entertained.

Tumbbad

Sohum Shah really created this masterpiece with all his love and dedication, only to bring to you one of the most unique and horrifying stories that is sure give you Goosebumps. Sohum Shah has really given his all in the making of this film and it was highly appreciated which is something the movie deserves.

Bhoot: part 1 the haunted ship

Bhoot part is Vicky Kaushal first horror project and we must say, he really nailed it. The story and the execution of the movie keeps you hooked and it promises a great horror experience.

Raaz 1, 2 and 3

Raaz franchise has been working really well for the audiences as it makes the people emotional with it’s story and gives you chills with it’s horrifying scenes.

Pari

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari is sure to give you Goosebumps with it’s execution and the storyline. Anushka Sharma is also the producer of the movie and has left no stone unturned in giving us one of the best horror experiences.

Vaastu Shastra

Released in 2004, Vaastu Shastra is a movie featuring Sushmita Sen, J.D. Chakravarthy, Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Rajpal Yadav and many more. Directed by Saurab Narang, this movie has one of the most engaging stories that will bring you to the edge of your seats.

13B: Fear Has A New Address

This movie was ahead of it’s time and has one of the most gripping storyline that will keep you guessing till the end. The plot of the movie and the execution of the scenes are sure to excite you and your horror-loving mind a treat to watch.

1920

1920 has by far been one of the most successful franchise. However, the first part can never be replaced or counted out. Adah Sharma gave one of the best performances of her career as a debut artist and really won people’s heart with it.

Darr @ The Mall

Starring Jimmy Shergill, Nushrratt bharuccha, Arif Zakaria and many others, this movie really did justice to the genre. The plot of the movie is very promising and the execution fulfils your expectations of watching a horror movie.

This was our list of some must-watch Hindi horror movies this festival of Halloween. Tell us in the comment section if you would like to see a movie of your choice into the list.

