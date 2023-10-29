Must Read! With Halloween around the corner, here is a list of some amazing Hindi horror movies for horror-loving mind

While a lot of people love different genres, there are times when people want a straightforward guidance as to what to watch. Now with Halloween around the corner, it makes the perfect time for all types of horror movies to watch.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Bhool

MUMBAI: Over the years we have seen a rise in content both quality and quantity wise and while some were consumed well, some were not accepted by the audiences as they were not satisfied. The introduction of OTT opened doors for a lot of new stories, new and unseen actors, new directors and much more.

Also read - Ooh La La! Sara Tendulkar’s HOTTEST PICTURES are sure to make you DROOL

While a lot of people love different genres, there are times when people want a straightforward guidance as to what to watch. Now with Halloween around the corner, it makes the perfect time for all types of horror movies to watch.

That’s where we come in with a list of some of the best horror Hindi movies for you to watch that will really excite you. So horror lovers, here’s the list of some amazing horror movies for you to watch.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 stars Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Vidya Balan, and many others. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of South Indian movie Chandramukhi which starred Rajnikanth. Bhool Bhulaiyaa part 1 was loved by all and was a blockbuster hit with a perfect blend of comedy and horror. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which came a savior for people after the lockdown, the movie starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie was again loved by the audiences and it really surprised everyone with it’s climax.

Stree

Stree stars Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is a horror-comedy and really fulfils your expectations for the genre. Rajkumar Rao’s performance was really appreciated in this movie and a dialogue went viral from movie which is “O Stree Kal Aana”. Put this in your list and you will surely be entertained.

Tumbbad

Sohum Shah really created this masterpiece with all his love and dedication, only to bring to you one of the most unique and horrifying stories that is sure give you Goosebumps. Sohum Shah has really given his all in the making of this film and it was highly appreciated which is something the movie deserves.

Bhoot: part 1 the haunted ship

Bhoot part is Vicky Kaushal first horror project and we must say, he really nailed it. The story and the execution of the movie keeps you hooked and it promises a great horror experience.

Raaz 1, 2 and 3

Raaz franchise has been working really well for the audiences as it makes the people emotional with it’s story and gives you chills with it’s horrifying scenes.

Pari

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari is sure to give you Goosebumps with it’s execution and the storyline. Anushka Sharma is also the producer of the movie and has left no stone unturned in giving us one of the best horror experiences.

Vaastu Shastra

Released in 2004, Vaastu Shastra is a movie featuring Sushmita Sen, J.D. Chakravarthy, Peeya Rai Chowdhary, Rajpal Yadav and many more. Directed by Saurab Narang, this movie has one of the most engaging stories that will bring you to the edge of your seats.

13B: Fear Has A New Address

This movie was ahead of it’s time and has one of the most gripping storyline that will keep you guessing till the end. The plot of the movie and the execution of the scenes are sure to excite you and your horror-loving mind a treat to watch.

1920

1920 has by far been one of the most successful franchise. However, the first part can never be replaced or counted out. Adah Sharma gave one of the best performances of her career as a debut artist and really won people’s heart with it.

Darr @ The Mall

Starring Jimmy Shergill, Nushrratt bharuccha, Arif Zakaria and many others, this movie really did justice to the genre. The plot of the movie is very promising and the execution fulfils your expectations of watching a horror movie.

Also read - Box office! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video falls completely flat, whereas Tejas and 12th Fail gets a decent opening

This was our list of some must-watch Hindi horror movies this festival of Halloween. Tell us in the comment section if you would like to see a movie of your choice into the list.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Akshay Kumar Kartik Aaryan Vidya Balan Kiara Advani Tabu Rajkumar Rao Sharaddha Kapoor Sohum Shah Vicky Kaushal. Dino Morea Bipasha Basu Emraan Hashmi Kangana Ranaut Jackie Shroff Ashutosh Rana Esha Gupta Anushka Sharma Sushmita Sen R. Madhavan Neetu Chandra Adah Sharma Jimmy Shergil Mahesh Bhatt Mukesh Bhatt Mohit Suri Vikram Bhatt horror horror hindi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Reyansh agrees to marry Kimaya for this reason
MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Oh No! Mouni Roy recalls a moment of fumbling while rehearsing for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra; Says ‘Ayaan said Calm down, don’t get nervous’
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, an actor, had to deal with the wrath of the antagonist Junoon, played by Mouni Roy, in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhira embarks on a new journey of becoming a lawyer
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Must Read! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta opens up on Smriti Irani on coming to Ekta Kapoor’s show set after suffering a miscarriage, “it is a difficult life to be in TV…”
MUMBAI :Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most iconic shows of Indian Television. Apara Mehta who played...
Whoa! THIS Hindi film was the first to earn Rs 200 Crores made on a budget of Rs 6 Crores, and it's not Dhoom, Gadar or 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: It’s quite common for an Action film to earn big at the box office but it rarely so happens that a family drama...
Katha Ankahee: What! Aarav's behaviour scares Katha, takes him to Raghav
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Mouni
Oh No! Mouni Roy recalls a moment of fumbling while rehearsing for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra; Says ‘Ayaan said Calm down, don’t get nervous’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mouni
Oh No! Mouni Roy recalls a moment of fumbling while rehearsing for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra; Says ‘Ayaan said Calm down, don’t get nervous’
Madhuri
Whoa! THIS Hindi film was the first to earn Rs 200 Crores made on a budget of Rs 6 Crores, and it's not Dhoom, Gadar or 3 Idiots
Parineeti
Surprising! Do you Know? Parineeti Chopra’s husband and politician Raghav Chadha worked as CA before getting into Politics; Know here more details!
Mira Nair
Whoa! THIS is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crores outside India, it's not Jawan, Pathaan, 3 Idiots or Dangal
Imran
Emotional! Imran Khan opens up about how heartbreaking it was for him when Katti Batti flopped, reveals having no idea about it being his last film
Divya Dutta
Surprising! Divya Dutta opens up on her comparison with Manisha Koirala in the 90s and being mistaken as Vidya Balan's sister; Says ‘I don’t know if my face changed or theirs!’