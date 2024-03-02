Must read! HanuMan - how an Underdgo clashed with Heavyweights and emerged victory

MUMBAI: Movie Hanuman is getting lot of love from the fans and audience, the movie that has the amazing star cast like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Teja is directed by Prashanth Velarma, the movie is getting lot of love from the audience for some great scale, the great vfx and cgi work and some visually treat scenes with the touch of mythology.

Also the movie has been getting lot of love for the great performance coming from every actor present in the movie, there were many comments and posts which were floating over the internet which was saying that Om Raut should see and learn how to make the movie in the same genre after what he has done with the movie Adipurush that had Prabhas in the leading role.

Also read- Must Read! Here are the points working in favour of the movie HanuMan

We won't be wrong in saying that movie Hanuman which was an underdog and was made in budget of 35 crore, has collected 150+ crore all over the India. Also the movie faced clash with big movies like Merry Christmas, Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Ayalaan, Captain Miller.

Having said that till today the movie is running successfully on the big screen. No doubt movie Hanuman was an under dog which went on to rewrite the success all over again.

What you think on the clash movie Hanuman has faced and on the collection made by the movie, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Must Read! Loved movie HanuMan? There will be 12 movies in this universe, here are the details