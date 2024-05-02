Must Read! #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan trends all over as the fans wish the actor

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 48th birthday and the fans all over are showering him with a lot of love, here are the posts
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved actors is Abhishek Bachchan. The actor over the time with his movies and versatile character has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who look forward to the new movies of the actor. Well the actor has faced a lot of challenges in terms of getting compared with his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and it was the wit and the grace of the actor which has been loved by the actor’s fans over the years.

Well the actor turned 48 today, and we see many fans, family and friends of the showering all the love for the actor, the fans are dropping few pictures of the actor and wished the actor on his special day. Take a look at the few posts

Also read - What! When Abhishek Bachchan said “women don’t make-up” while Aishwarya Rai said, "I am the one who apologises" Amidst family dispute

As we see these tweets the fans all over are dropping the pictures of the actor Abhishek Bachchan and wishing him, also we see many celebrities and the family of the actor Abhishek Bachchan wished him in a very special way on his birthday , also the fans are dropping throwback pictures and video from the movie of the actor and showering the love.

No doubt it has been a treat to want the actor over the time in his movies, he has been an actor who always made sure to bring some different characters on screens and define versatility with his movies, also we shall look forward to see more of the actor in the coming days.

Tellychakkar wishes the actress Abhishek Bachchan a very Happy Birthday.

After winning hearts with his sports drama film, Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Gulab Jamun in 2024

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! When Abhishek Bachchan candidly admitted disliking his performances; Says ‘Hope I don't start liking them’

