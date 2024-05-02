Must Read! #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan trends all over as the fans wish the actor

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved actors is Abhishek Bachchan. The actor over the time with his movies and versatile character has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who look forward to the new movies of the actor. Well the actor has faced a lot of challenges in terms of getting compared with his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and it was the wit and the grace of the actor which has been loved by the actor’s fans over the years.

Well the actor turned 48 today, and we see many fans, family and friends of the showering all the love for the actor, the fans are dropping few pictures of the actor and wished the actor on his special day. Take a look at the few posts

Hi AB @juniorbachchan wishing you a very very Happy B'day

Wishing you loads of success happiness and good health!#HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/t8sCnPU8ur — Devendra Pai (@DevendraPai) February 5, 2024

A celebration in the air, it's your special day,

Abhishek Bachchan, let joy pave the way.#HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/LeCjuMkoha — Miten Lapsiya, the artist (@mitenlapsiya) February 5, 2024

Celebrating the day of a Bollywood gem! Happy Birthday to the ever-charming @juniorbachchan. May your year be filled with blockbuster moments! #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/ba318Z9KZ5 — SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS ASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) February 5, 2024

On this day, as the candles glow,

Wishing Abhishek, a star's bright show.

From "Happy New Year" to "Guru's" wisdom,

A celebration for you, a cinematic kingdom.#HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/3c0nY2o2CN — Miten Lapsiya, the artist (@mitenlapsiya) February 5, 2024

Happy Birthday to the ever-talented @juniorbachchan !

Wishing you loads of joy, success, and happiness.



Keep shining !



Chardi Kala

Rab Rakha #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/klsEBcM4tJ — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 5, 2024

Celebrating the day of a Bollywood gem! Happy Birthday to the ever-charming @juniorbachchan. May your year be filled with blockbuster moments! #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/Q2wTwHJrtx — SRK ROYAL'S GANGAVATHI (@SRKRGFC) February 5, 2024

Wow!!!This is so heartwarming & delightful to watch you meeting & talking with our most beloved & talented Gurubhai. Wish him a very Happy Birthday & may God bless him with good health, peace, happiness & more success. May all his dreams come true. #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/mJUuPMmqU5 — EF Partho(@Partho701) February 4, 2024

As we see these tweets the fans all over are dropping the pictures of the actor Abhishek Bachchan and wishing him, also we see many celebrities and the family of the actor Abhishek Bachchan wished him in a very special way on his birthday , also the fans are dropping throwback pictures and video from the movie of the actor and showering the love.

No doubt it has been a treat to want the actor over the time in his movies, he has been an actor who always made sure to bring some different characters on screens and define versatility with his movies, also we shall look forward to see more of the actor in the coming days.

After winning hearts with his sports drama film, Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, Gulab Jamun in 2024

