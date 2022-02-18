Must read! Haryana Police arrest truck driver in connection with Deep Sidhu’s accident case

MUMBAI: The Haryana police arrested a truck driver in connection with the death of Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu. He died in an accident on February 15.

The driver has been identified as Qasim Khan, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana. He will be produced before the court tomorrow.

The 37-year-old actor, accused of a conspirator in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died after his SUV hit a truck in Sonipat district.

After his demise, his brother Surjeet filed an FIR against the truck driver. The complaint was lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). Now, the driver has been arrested by the police from the Delhi Bypass.

SHO of Kharkhoda, Jaspal Singh said that the accused has admitted that his negligence led to the misfortune incident. He will be presented to the court soon.

Deep was driving the vehicle, a white Scorpio, when the incident took place. The actor was travelling with close friend Reena Rai. She survived the accident.

