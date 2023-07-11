Must Read! 'This has to stop, where is our privacy' netizens get furious to see Katrina Kaif's Deepfake pictures after Rashmika Mandanna's

MUMBAI: Recently, we have seen the viral video which was floating all over the internet where we have seen the face of the actress Rashmika Mandanna. But later, the actress has clarified that she is not the one in the video. Here, we see actress Rashmika Mandanna becomes the first victim of deepfake technology, where her face was used in inappropriate manner.

As we have seen the latest pictures of actress Katrina Kaif from scene of upcoming movie Tiger 3, where she is in towel. Now, Katrina Kaif is the next victim of deep fake technology and we can see her fake images of actress in a bikini. Well, this is not the actress Katrina Kaif, but a fake image which is getting viral all over the internet.

All these points have triggered the audience all over and now they say this is enough, that this has to stop now. They add nothing is safe on social media platforms, anyone is using anybody else's face in any inappropriate pictures or videos. They also question about privacy.

Well, this is really very sad that Katrina Kaif became the next victim of this unearthly stuff after Rashmika Mandanna and we really hope that this stops immediately.

On the work front Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the upcoming movie Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the movie Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan.

