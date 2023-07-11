Must Read! 'This has to stop, where is our privacy' netizens gets furious to see Katrina Kaif's Deepfake pictures after Rashmika Mandanna

After Rashmika Mandanna we can see actress Katrina Kaif is the next victim of the deep fake viral pictures netizens are also saying it is high time this has to stop and what about our privacy
Katrina

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen the viral video which was floating all over the internet where we have seen the face of the actress Rashmika Mandanna but later the actress has clarified that she is not the one who is in the video and with this video we see the actress Rashmika Mandanna becomes the First victim of Deep fake Technology, where her face was used in inappropriate manner.

As we have seen the latest pictures of actress Katrina Kaif from scene of upcoming movie Tiger 3, where she is in towel, what we say that actress Katrina Kaif is the next victim of deep fake technology and we can see her fake images of actress in a bikini, well this is not the actress Katrina Kaif this is a fake image which is getting viral all over the internet.

All these points have triggered the audience all over and they are now saying this is enough and this has to stop now, they add nothing is safe on social media platforms, anyone is using anybody else's face in any inappropriate pictures or videos. They also said what about privacy now.

Well this is really very sad that Katrina Kaif became the next victim of this unearthly stuff after Rashmika Mandanna and we really hope that this stops immediately.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the upcoming movie Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the movie Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

