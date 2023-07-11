Must read! Have a look at celebrities who have not yet revealed the face of their child

From Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma check out the list of celebrities who have not yet revealed the face of their new born on social media platform
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : Recently we have seen the parents of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Raha’s birthday, we have seen very few and less glimpses of the birthday celebration which were dropped by the grandmother Neetu Kapoor. We have seen many Bollywood celebrities who have not revealed the face of their child including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Having said that today let us see this list of celebrities who have not revealed the face of their newborn to the media.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

One of the most loved couples of the industry is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. We have seen the couple giving some major couple goals over the time, but the fans are now eagerly looking forward to the face of the new born daughter Vamika.

Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra as we all know is less or not to be seen in media and the same is with their Rani Mukherjee, we have seen her getting clicked around the city very less. We have also not seen the daughter of the actress Adira and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the face of their daughter for a long period of time.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gaur Khan is surprising the fans and audience with her beautiful characters in Hindi movies, the actress was blessed with a baby boy and they named him Zehaan, We have often seen Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar giving some major couple goals and the fans are really looking forward to see the face of their son.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Kapoor

Yet another most loved couple is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Recently we have seen the couple celebrating the first birthday of their daughter Raha Kapoor, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the face of the daughter.

Well these are some of the Bollywood couples who have not yet revealed the face of their newborn children officially on social media, what are your views on this list, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

