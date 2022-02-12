Must read! Have a look at divorce and separation coming from south industry

MUMBAI: Indeed the South Indian industry is known for its amazing content and massy films, we have seen some amazing movies coming from the side of south industry which has become the talk of the nation and and we have also seen many South superstars are winning the hearts of the fans not only at the regional level but at the national level.

No doubt these actors have some great impact in the hearts and minds of the fans all over and the fans always look forward to reading and know more about their favourite actors.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the biggest divorce and split news coming from the south film industries.

1.Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty

Known as the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty met and fell in love on the sets of film Kirik Party and got engaged in the year 2017 both soon called off their engagement due to compatibility issues.

2. Trisha Krishnan and Varun Manian

Trisha was engaged to a Chennai based businessman Varun Manian in the year 2015. Trisha Krishnan called off her engagement with Varun Manian due to several reasons.

3. Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal

Akhil got engaged to Shriya Bhupal, daughter of industrial list on December 9 2016 in a grand ceremony. The couple shortly then broke off their engagement due to undisclosed reasons.

4. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Indeed this was one of the biggest shocks for all the Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fans, last year on 2nd October both the stars announced their divorce after a marriage of close to 4 years. Naga said that the divorce was taken in their mutual best interest in a recent interview.

5. Dhanush and Aishwarya

South star Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, ended their marriage after 18 years. The duo issued a joint statement on social media and stated that they were partying ways as a couple. They both tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the year 2004 they also share 2 kids Yatra and Linga.

6. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ashwin Rajkumar

Soundarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth tied the knot with Industrialist Ashwin Rajkumar in the year 2010. After 7 years of togetherness, the couple is now living separately from 2017 due to undisclosed reasons.

7. Amala Paul and Al Vijay

Actress Amala Paul and filmmaker Al Vijay got married in June 2014 in Chennai and parted ways in 2016, the couple parted ways after being together for 2 years.

8. Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai tied the knot in 2009, the couple got divorced in the year 2012 Pawan and Renu together have kids, Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

Well these are the big names coming from the south industry who made headlines due to divorce and split, which couple was your favourite do let us know in the comments section below.

