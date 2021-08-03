Must read! Have a look at Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan's first post after Raj Kundra's arrest

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornographic case recently. Their son Viaan has shared a post on social media amidst the controversy.

Taking to Instagram, Viaan shared an photographs with his mom and actress Shilpa. In one, Shilpa held Viaan in her arms. The other featured Shilpa showering her son with kisses. Have a look.

The post comes a day after Shilpa's official statement on the entire case. Viaan hasn't yet commented on the issue on his social media account but had re-shared his mother's statement.

The actress shared, "There have been rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET. and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Shilpa added, "I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down."

