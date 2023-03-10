Must Read! Have a look at some of the lesser known facts about Kumud Mishra's wife Ayesha Raza

MUMBAI: Actress Ayesha Raza has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing contribution. The actress, who is the wife of actor Kumud Mishra was seen in different movies and shows.

Indeed, it is always a treat to watch this beautiful couple on screen, defining their craft in different projects. Today, let us have a look at some of the less known facts about actress Ayesha Raza.

Ayesha Raza, who was born on 26th September 1977 is from Uttar Pradesh. The actress got married to Kumud Mishra on 15th February 2008 and they have a son, Kabir.

Father of actress Aishwarya is Asad Raza and mother's name is Salima Raza, who was a theatre artist. Since childhood, she was into acting and she has participated in different plays in her school days.

Ayesha Raza and her husband Kumud Mishra's love story is among one of the most popular love stories in Bollywood industry. Kumud Mishra fell in love with the actress Ayesha Raza in his late 30s and proposed to her for the marriage when he was 40.

It is also said that their marriage was denied by Kumud Mishra's family initially, but he tried his level best to convince his parents. This was stated by the actor during his interview with a media portal. Indeed, we have seen less of the couple on social media but we look forward to see some great goals coming from the side of this lovely couple.

