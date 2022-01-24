Must read! Have a look at the B Town star kids and their qualifications

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids no doubt get some great amount of love from their fans. These star kids are getting much Limelight and attention even before their Bollywood debut. No doubt the fans always look forward to knowing more about their favorite star kid.

We have also seen many star kids getting papped in different parts of the country at different locations, no doubt there are few who had made their Bollywood debut and the fans are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of the rest.

So today we are going to discuss the qualifications of these most loved Bollywood star kids.

1. Nysa Devgn

The first one in our list is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgn. Nysa had studied in Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Later she went to Singapore for her further studies.

2. Aryan Khan

Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan was in the media recently because of the cruise drug case. Aryan Khan has studied in Sevenoaks High School in London. Later he went to the University of Southern California.

3. Khushi Kapoor

Sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor has impressed the fans with her amazing Instagram videos over the time. No doubt the fans are showering a lot of love to Khushi Kapoor and eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut. Talking about her educational qualification, she also did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Later went to the New York film academy.

4. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The actress completed her graduation from University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

5. Suhana Khan

The beauty Queen Suhana Khan who is the daughter of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan is indeed winning the hearts of the fans with her pictures all across the social media. Talking about her educational qualification Suhana Khan also went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She later studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

6. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan went to Besant Montessori School in Mumbai. She completed her graduation in history and Political Science from Columbia University, New York.

7. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Brother of Sara Ali Khan and son of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan finished his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He further completed his education at a boarding school in London.

8. Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Janhvi Kapoor wanted to become an actress, she later went to Lee Strasberg theater and film Institute, Los Angeles.

9. Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda went to sevenoaks school in London. She graduated from Fordham University in 2020 with the major digital technology and UX design.

Well these are the list of most loved Bollywood star kids with their educational qualifications.

