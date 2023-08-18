Must read! Have a look at the dating history of Taali actress Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen and her alleged love affairs often leave many curious about why the men didn't stay in her life, and in one of her interviews, Sushmita opened up about her failed relationships, saying that respect is the most important to her and she puts it above love any day. Sushmita is a quintessential example of living life on your terms, and hardly anyone can follow that, and that is why the lady is the one and only.

Sushmita Sen and her love history with these men in the industry often make headlines, and one of the old interviews of Randeep Hooda about the Taali actress is going viral, where he said that his breakup with Sushmita was the best thing that happened to him.

Rohman Shawl is Sushmita Sen's best companion ever; despite their separation, he is still there for her like a rock, and this proves Sush is a great friend one never wants to lose.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's love affair made headlines, but it was very short-lived. Lalit Modi even removed his relationship announcement with the actress from his social media page.

Vikram Bhatt came to Sushmita Sen's defence when she was called a gold digger after the news of her affair with Lalit Modi came out, and he called her a love digger.

Ritik Bhasin and Sushmita Sen even planned to get married, reportedly, but things didn't work out, and after 4 years, they parted ways.

Bunty Sajdeh is another name that appears on Sushmita Sen's alleged affairs list, and it is claimed he cheated the actress, which led to their separation.

Sushmita Sen reportedly dated cricketer Wasim Akram as well and later moved on after their relationship ended.

Mudassar Aziz is another name in Sushmita's life, and the reason behind their separation is best known to them.

Manav Menon and Sushmita Sen were in a serious relationship, but it seems like they both had different views on life, and hence they parted ways.

Credits - Bollywood Life

