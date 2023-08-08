Must Read! Have a look at the expensive watches owned by Indian actors

From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan, have a look at the celebrities who have most expensive watches
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Over time with their expensive possessions, these Indian celebs have grabbed our attention. The fans are fascinated and look forward to the things which are owned by their favorite actors.

Today, let us have a look at the most expensive watches owned by our Indian actors.

Shah Rukh Khan

The badshah of Bollywood, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has to be the first on the list as he is also known for his stylish swag. Talking about his expensive wrist watch, the superstar owns the Audemars Piguet Royal Perpetual Calendar Luxury watch and it is worth Rs 4.98 crores!

Also read – Must Read! Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan remember people discouraging them about making Koi Mil Gaya; “that’ll be the last nail in the coffin…”

Ranbir Kapoor

Another name which makes it to the list is actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra actor owns the Audemars Piguet Royal which is around 14 lakhs.

Saif Ali Khan

The nawab of Indian cinema actor Saif Ali Khan has a great collection of watches, and the most expensive one is said to be the Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph which comes with a price tag of around Rs 72 lakhs.

Ranveer Singh  

Actor Ranveer Singh as we know is known not only for his acting but also for his style, swag and brands he wears. Did you know, the actor also owns an expensive watch? He is the proud owner of the Franck Muller Vanguard V45 Yachting Rose Gold and Diamond which costs around Rs 40 lakhs.

Sara Ali Khan

The rising star Sara Ali Khan has also made it to the list. The actress is the proud owner of a Blue Serpenti Tubogas Ladies Watch by Bvlgari which costs  around 9 Lakhs.

Salman Khan

The Tiger of Indian cinema actor Salman Khan is also the proud owner of a branded watch adding to his cool style. The actor reportedly owns a wrist watch of the brand Rolex and it is worth Rs 46.8 lakh.

Well these are the actors who are having branded expensive watches. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read – Aww! Arbaaz Khan reveals about his bond with step-mother Helen and their family dynamics; “She never tried to separate us"

 

