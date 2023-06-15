Must Read! Have a look at the inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh

The inside pictures of the birthday celebration of the actress Sharvari Wagh is getting viral all over the internet and it definitely giving some major friendship goals
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 20:38
movie_image: 
birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh

MUMBAI :Actress Sharvari Wagh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, right from her acting debut with the ott show The Forgotten Army she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting skills later she was immensely love and appreciated for her hot looks in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

As we all recently actress Sharvari Wagh celebrated her 27th birthday and the pictures from her birthday celebrations are getting viral all over the internet which are grabbing the attention of the fans.

ALSO READ –  Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results


 
As we can see in these pictures actress Sharvari Wagh is enjoying one of her best birthdays with her squad, in this pictures we can see friends which includes Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif who are with the birthday girl.

Well these pictures prove that she was enjoying the best birthday of her life and these pictures of her birthday celebration are definitely giving some major friendship goals.

What are your views on these birthday celebration pictures of the actress Sharvari Wagh, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ :Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”

 
 

 

 

Sharvari Wagh YRF SHARVARI WAGH MOVIES SHARVARI WAGH SEXY Sunny Kaushal Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 20:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra's special gesture for Tejasswi Prakash will melt your heart
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Katha Ankahee: Love Is In The Air! Katha and Viaan miss each other after coming home
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Sai hugs Virat and confesses her feelings; Virat surprised
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Have a look at the inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh
MUMBAI :Actress Sharvari Wagh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, right...
OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Neha Bhasin on re-entering Bigg Boss OTT
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh
Must Read! Have a look at the inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ameesha Patel
Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”
Sonam Kapoor
Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results
Nushrratt Bharuccha
What! Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest picture sparks speculations about their relationship
Shilpa Shetty
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita
Sushant Singh Rajput
OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reveals a crucial update about the late actor’s death case, says “The CBI Wants To Give his Case A Slow Death