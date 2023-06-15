Must Read! Have a look at the inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sharvari Wagh

MUMBAI :Actress Sharvari Wagh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema, right from her acting debut with the ott show The Forgotten Army she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting skills later she was immensely love and appreciated for her hot looks in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

As we all recently actress Sharvari Wagh celebrated her 27th birthday and the pictures from her birthday celebrations are getting viral all over the internet which are grabbing the attention of the fans.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results

As we can see in these pictures actress Sharvari Wagh is enjoying one of her best birthdays with her squad, in this pictures we can see friends which includes Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif who are with the birthday girl.

Well these pictures prove that she was enjoying the best birthday of her life and these pictures of her birthday celebration are definitely giving some major friendship goals.

What are your views on these birthday celebration pictures of the actress Sharvari Wagh, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ :Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”



