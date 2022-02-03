Must read! Have a look at the lesser known facts about the Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa

MUMBAI : There is no greater joy in this world than embracing parenthood. A few years back Ekta Kapoor embraced motherhood on January 31, 2019. Soap opera queen, Ekta Kapoor had embraced motherhood when she had welcomed her little boy, Ravie Kapoor through surrogacy. Ekta, who shares a warm bond with her daddy, Jeetendra had decided to name her son after him and hence opted for the name Ravie Kapoor.

Also read: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch her upcoming shows “Pariniti” and “Naagin 6” on this date ?

During one of her interviews, Ekta quoted as saying I am a mother today, but let me tell you that I had begun contemplating it seven years ago. It literally took me that long to really take that responsibility. Ekta loves to spend time with her son and often her fans can see glimpses of their bond on her social media platforms.

We have seen some amazing pictures of Ekta Kapoor sharing her cute bond with her son on the social media handle. The duo has been giving her fans major Mother- son goals. Here are a few pictures of Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie.

Indeed, these pictures define the beautiful concept of motherhood. And we are sure that these pictures have brought a smile to your face.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor will be coming with a fearless show on the OTT platform on ALT Balaji and MX Players. The show will be launched today (3rd February) and we are eagerly waiting for who will be the host of the show. On the other hand, she will be producing the films like Goodbye, Ek Villain Returns, and Kurein. She is also producing a few the Television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.

What do you have to say about Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie’s pictures? Do let us know in the comment section.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Exclusive! Ace producer Ekta Kapoor to launch a reality show on the lines of Bigg Boss on Mx player ?



