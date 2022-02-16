Must read! Have a look at the love affairs of the actress Karishma Tanna

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her different projects.

Karishma Tanna is one such name which always tops the list when it comes to Fashion and fitness goals. The actress recently tied the knot with Varun Bangera on 5th February 2022 in Mumbai.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the celebrities who were romantically linked with actress Karishma Tanna.

1. Karishma Tanna and Bappa Lahiri

There was a lot of news on social media that the actress Karishma Tanna was dating legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahir. They were often spotted together attending different events. They had always declined the reports of dating and said that they are just good friends.

2. Karishma Tanna and Hanif Hilal

The actress was reportedly dating the actor Hanif Bilal in the year 2012. It is said that both of them knew each other very well during the shooting process of Shahrukh Khan's reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. It was a short relationship and they parted ways after 1 year.

3. Karishma Tanna and Rushabh Choksi

One of the names which the actress was romantically linked with was Rushabh Choksi. Rushabh Choksi was the owner of a popular nightclub in Mumbai and was madly in love with Karishma. There were many news on social media that Karshama and Rushabh were dating for a long time and that they were all set to tie the Knot. Later the actress got the opportunity for the reality show Big Boss and everything changed.

4. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

After entering the reality show Bigg Boss Karishma Tanna was romantically linked to Upen Patel, we have seen many times that the actor proposed to the actress and they were dating for a long period of time until in the year 2016 when they mutually decided to part ways.

5. Karishma Tanna and Pearl Puri

Another name which makes to the list is Karishma Tanna along with Pearl Puri. It was during the year 2019 while the shooting of Naagin 3 there were rumours of their dating. Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri broke up in the year 2020.

Well these are the names which were romantically linked with the actress Karishma Tanna before her marriage. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section.

