Must Read! Have a look at the much awaited movies of 2023

MUMBAI: Over the time with the rise in consumption of content we can see some great movies are been made across languages and platform, indeed the fans always looks forward to the new movies and want to know more about them .

Having said that today let us have a look at the much awaited movies of the year 2023.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie which has Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year. The movie will hit the big screen on 2nd June.

Adipurush

After getting postponed many times movie Adipurush is all set to hit the big screen on 16th June, the movie has been grabbing the attention because of its bad VFX when the teaser was out and now the trailer is getting mixed reviews. It is one of the big releases of the year.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Movie Satyaprem Ki Katha which has Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani is one of the much awaited movies of the year, the trailer is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over and they are excited to see this famous Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Jodi once again on big screen releasing on 29th June

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has some great cast like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town ever since it was in the making the movie is directed by Karan Johar and it is one of the big releases of the year. The movie will release on 28th July.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

One of the major rleeaes of the year is Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, starring Sunny Deol and Ameehsa Patel, it is indeed a major release because of the buzz created by the prequel is the talk of the town till today. The movie will release on 11th August

Jawan

After the huge success of the movie Pathaan, SRK’s next titled Jawan is laredy grabbing the attention, the action thriller was a big buzz since the announcement video was out, and is directed by south mass director Atlee. The movie will be releasing on 7th September.

Tiger 3

Another movie from YRF spy universe is Tiger 3, the movie is the one of the much awaited as the Tiger franchise most loved franchise, the movie is currently in the making is all set to hit the big screen in Diwali 2023.

Well these are some of the major releases of the year 2023, and for which movie you are excited for, do let us know in the comment section below.

