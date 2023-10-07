Must Read! Have a look at the OTT actors who stole the show playing negative characters in movies

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on digital platforms in terms of movies and OTT shows. No doubt, fans always look forward to the upcoming projects.

We have seen many actors on the OTT platform winning the hearts of the fans with their shows. Some of them are making it big in the Hindi film industry as well. Today, let us have a look at the OTT actors who grabbed attention with their fantastic negative characters in Bollywood movies in recent times.

Pavail Gulati in I Love You

Movie I Love You which was premier on OTT platform Jio Cinema had Rakul Preet Singh along with Pavail Gulati, the movie also had Akshay Oberoi, the movie got some mixed reactions from the fans and audience but the performance of the actor Pavail Gulati was immensely loved by the fans all over.

Sumeet Vyas in Mrs Undercover

Over the time we have seen the actor Sumeet Vyas winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful performance in different ott shows, the actor was immensely loved recently for his negative character in the movie Mrs Undercover which had Radhika Apte in the leading role.

ALSO READ – (Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud )

Paresh Pahuja in Lakadbaggha

Movie Lakadbaggha which had Anshuman Jha along with Riddhi Dogra got some mixed to negative reaction from the fans and audience but the performance coming from the side of the actor Paresh Pahuja who played the negative character in the movie was loved by the fans.

Purab Kohli in Blind

Actor Purab Kohli is currently winning hearts of the fans with his performance in the movie Blind, which has Sonam Kapoor in the leading role. The actor over the time has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his OTT series and a few movies. He is getting some amazing response for his negative character in the movie Blind.

Well, these are some of the brilliant OTT actors who are making it big with their negative performances in Hindi movies. What are your views on this list and who is your favourite OTT actor from above? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ (What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media)