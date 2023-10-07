Must Read! Have a look at the OTT actors who stole the show playing negative characters in movies

Pavail Gulati in I love You, Purab Kohli in Blind and others, have a look at the brilliant OTT actors who won hearts while playing negative characters in movies.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 18:25
movie_image: 
Pavail Gulati

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made on digital platforms in terms of movies and OTT shows. No doubt, fans always look forward to the upcoming projects.  

We have seen many actors on the OTT platform winning the hearts of the fans with their shows. Some of them are making it big in the Hindi film industry as well. Today, let us have a look at the OTT actors who grabbed attention with their fantastic negative characters in Bollywood movies in recent times. 

 Pavail Gulati in I Love You

Movie I Love You which was premier on OTT platform Jio Cinema had Rakul Preet Singh along with Pavail Gulati, the movie also had Akshay Oberoi, the movie got some mixed reactions from the fans and audience but the performance of the actor Pavail Gulati was immensely loved by the fans all over.

Sumeet Vyas in Mrs Undercover

Over the time we have seen the actor Sumeet Vyas winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful performance in different ott shows, the actor was immensely loved recently for his negative character in the movie Mrs Undercover which had Radhika Apte in the leading role.

ALSO READ – (Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud )

Paresh Pahuja in Lakadbaggha

Movie Lakadbaggha which had Anshuman Jha along with Riddhi Dogra got some mixed to negative reaction from the fans and audience but the performance coming from the side of the actor Paresh Pahuja who played the negative character in the movie was loved by the fans.

Purab Kohli in Blind

Actor Purab Kohli is currently winning hearts of the fans with his performance in the movie Blind, which has Sonam Kapoor in the leading role. The actor over the time has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his OTT series and a few movies. He is getting some amazing response for his negative character in the movie Blind.

Well, these are some of the brilliant OTT actors who are making it big with their negative performances in Hindi movies. What are your views on this list and who is your favourite OTT actor from above? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ (What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media)

Purab Kohli PURAB KOHLI FANS Sumeet Vyas Paresh Pahuja Blind JIO CINEMA Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 18:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Upcoming Twist! Gaumbi shocks the family, asks for Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer held responsible for a mother’s death
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Revelation! Yuvika finds out more about Premraj
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Task! Rajesh becomes spy, Harshad and Dakshesh help out
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Simran and Inder to have an unlikely connection; Sahiba finds out the truth
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Jugal tells Pushpa to leave the house
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Jawan Prevue
Trending Entertainment News: Jawan Prevue, Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan Prevue
Trending Entertainment News: Jawan Prevue, Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa and more
Bawaal
Must Read! “It deserves a theatrical release”, netizens on the trailer of Bawaal
Anushka Sharma
WOAH! Anushka Sharma rejects Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s what netizens have to say about it
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Comebacks everyone is excited about
DISHA PATANI
What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media
Jawan
Hilarious! Jawan Prevue: These memes revolving around the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will make you laugh out loud