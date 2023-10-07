Must Read! Have a look at the ott actors who stole the show with their negative characters in movies

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in terms of movies and OTT shows, no doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming projects.  

We have seen many actors on the ott platform winning the hearts of the fans with their shows and some of them are making it big in Bollywood industry and today let us have a look at the ott actors who have grabbed the attention with their fantastic negative characters in Bollywood movies in recent times.

Pavail Gulati in I Love You

Movie I Love You which was premier on OTT platform Jio Cinema had Rakul Preet Singh along with Pavail Gulati, the movie also had Akshay Oberoi, the movie got some mixed reactions from the fans and audience but the performance of the actor Pavail Gulati was immensely loved by the fans all over.

Sumeet Vyas in Mrs Undercover

Over the time we have seen the actor Sumeet Vyas winning the hearts of the fans with his beautiful performance in different ott shows, the actor was immensely loved recently for his negative character in the movie Mrs Undercover which had Radhika Apte in the leading role.

Paresh Pahuja in Lakadbaggha

Movie Lakadbaggha which had Anshuman Jha along with Riddhi Dogra got some mixed to negative reaction from the fans and audience but the performance coming from the side of the actor Paresh Pahuja who played the negative character in the movie was loved by the fans.

Purab Kohli in Blind

Actor Purab Kohli is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his performance in the movie Blind which has Sonam Kapoor in the leading role, the actor over the time has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his OTT series and few movies and currently he is getting some amazing response for his negative character in the movie Blind.

Well, these are some of the brilliant ott actors who are doing big with their negative performances in Bollywood movies, what are your views on this list and which is your favorite ott actor who played a negative character from the above, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

