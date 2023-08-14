Must Read! Have a look at the star kids who are going to make their debut soon

MUMBAI: A lot of star kids are in line to make their acting debut on the big screens. There might be a bit if a pressure on them as speculations related to the topic of nepotism are always on the internet. But, gear up to witness the works of these popular star kids. We have curated this list of star kids who soon will be seen on the big screens.

1. Suhana Khan

Shah rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film ‘Archies’, based on the American comic book series with the same name.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with film ‘Sarzameen’, in which he is playing the role of a soldier. The movie will also be bringing Kajol back with Dharma Productions. Reportedly, Ibrahim has finished the shoot of the movie and the news might be arriving soon. Recently, he was assisting Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

3. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. The Archies is a musical comedy drama and will be releasing on 24th November, 2023 exclusively on Netflix.

4. Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, will make her film debut with Vrushabha. The Telugu-Malayalam film will be starring actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan as well as Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film. Produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies and Balaji Telefilms, the film will be directed by Nanda Kishore. Shanaya Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak alongside Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

5. Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday is the nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday. Reportedly, Ahaan Panday will soon be seen debuting with Yash Raj Films. According to reports, Aditya Chopra himself is grooming him and his film will go on floors early next year.

6. Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next alongside Ajay Devgan and his nephew Aaman Devgan. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2024.

7. Pashmina Roshan

Daughter of Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Hritik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The film will be the sequel of Shahid Kapoor’s debut film, Ishq Vishk.

8. Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. He will also be making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies’ alongside Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, which will be releasing on 24th November, 2023.

9. Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will also be making his Bollywood debut with 'Mahraja' under the Yash Raj banner alongside Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film’s shooting is done and its release is awaited.

Well, this was the list of star kids who will be seen in the film industry soon. Comment down below as to whose debut you are more excited about.

