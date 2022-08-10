Must Read! “He is looking like Sasta version of Pathaan” netizens on the poster of Tiger Shroff’s Mission Eagle

MUMBAI : Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting and action contribution, the actor has been loved not only for his physique and action but also for his acting, the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

As we know the actor Tiger Shroff will be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Mission Eagle and now there is a picture which is getting viral all over the internet which is said to be the look of the actor Tiger Shroff from the movie, this picture is getting some amazing response from the fans and few of them are very hilarious as the netizens compare the picture with SRK from the movie Pathaan

As we can see in these comments many people are comparing the look of the actor Tiger Shroff with Shahrukh Khan from the movie Pathaan and saying that ‘this is Sastha version of Pathaan’ whereas many people are saying that it is inspired from Shahrukh Khan's look.

What are your views on these comments and how did you like this first look of the actor Tiger Shroff for the movie Mission Eagle, do let us know in the comment section below.

