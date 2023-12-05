Must Read! “Her daughter is exact carbon copy of Aaradhya Bachchan” netizens as they see daughter of Mahima Chaudhary

MUMBAI: The Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhary has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses you can process in Hindi film industry.

Over the time she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful looks and we have often seen actress Mahima Chaudhary getting clicked around the city with her daughter, having said that this latest video of Mahima Chaudhary along with her daughter Aryana Chaudhry is grabbing the attention of the fans as they were seen attending an event



The fans are not keeping calm and they are praising this mother daughter duo, also they are comparing the daughter of the actress with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

As we can see in these comments many people are comparing the daughter of Mahima Chaudhary, Aryana Chaudhry with the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aradhya Bachchan, people are calling her the exact copy.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens, for Mahima Chaudhary’s daughter, Aryana Chaudhry, do let us know in the comment section below.

