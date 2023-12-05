Must Read! “Her daughter is the exact carbon copy of Aaradhya Bachchan”- netizens on Mahima Chaudhary's daughter

Mahima Chaudhary was seen attending an event along with her daughter Aryana Chaudhry. Netizens have some interesting reactions for the actress's daughter. They compare her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.
movie_image: 
Aaradhya Bachchan

MUMBAI: Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhary has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She is no doubt, one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Over the time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful looks and we have often seen actress Mahima Chaudhary getting clicked around the city with her daughter. Having said that, this latest video of Mahima Chaudhary along with her daughter Aryana Chaudhry is grabbing the attention of the fans as they were seen attending an event. 

 

 

Fans praise this mother daughter duo and compare Mahima's daughter with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Have a look at the comment

 

 As we can see, they call Aryana Chaudhary an exact replica of Aaradhya Bachchan. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Mahima Chaudhary’s daughter, Aryana Chaudhary? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 16:20

