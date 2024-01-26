Must Read! Here are 5 must-watch patriotic movies to honour the 75th Republic Day

MUMBAI:Over the time with the rise in consumption of content we have seen some great movies have been made in different genres. Well, indeed these movies with different flavours surely makes a solid mark in the hearts of the fans all over. It is 75thRepublic Day today and today let us see the list of 5 must-watch patriotic movies to honour this occasion.

1. Tejas

Tejas is not just a film; it's a tribute to the unsung heroes safeguarding our airspace. Through Tejas Gill's character, the movie skilfully blends the technical prowess of Air Force pilots with the profound human aspects of their sacrifices. Beyond the captivating aerial scenes, Tejas encapsulates the indomitable spirit that defines India's defenders. As Tejas soars with brilliance, the film becomes a powerful narrative that instils deep pride, urging viewers to honour the unwavering commitment of our armed forces.

2. Sam Bahadur

Explore the remarkable leadership and strategic brilliance of Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. He portrays India's first Field Marshal during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, he has not only captured his military genius but also the wit and charisma that defined him. As we celebrate the 75th Republic Day, delve into the story of Sam Bahadur – a leader whose unwavering spirit shaped the destiny of the nation during a critical juncture in history.

3. URI: The surgical strike

Aditya Dhar's URI redefines the war genre by precisely crafting a narrative that goes above the battlefield. Divided into five chapters, the film provides a thorough version of the surgical strike led by the Indian military against militants in POK. With a focus on strategy, planning, and the untold stories of those behind the operation, the movie URI is a tale that demands attention.

4. Shershaah

Shershaah isn't just a biopic; it's a sincere tribute to the late Captain Vikram Batra, enacted with raw sentiment and confidence by Sidharth Malhotra. Led by Vishnuvardhan, the film delves into the heroics of the Kargil War, taking the viewers on an emotive rollercoaster that explores the personal journey of a man who became a mark of bravery. The film not only sheds light on Batra's courage but also emphasizes the true meaning of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.

5. Major

Major pays heartfelt homage to the unwavering valour of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a dedicated NSG training officer. The film unfolds his journey, from a childhood fascination with military life to facing personal challenges and ultimately sacrificing himself during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Sandeep's commitment to duty and his legacy are poignantly portrayed, offering a profound glimpse into the sacrifices of those who safeguard our nation. This Republic Day, witness the inspiring tale of a true hero in Major.

Well these are the 5 must-watch patriotic movies to honour this Republic Day. What are your views on this list and which your favourite movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

