Must Read! Here are some of the cross-border love stories in Indian cinema

MUMBAI: India is a country with a long history and in recent history, one of the most violent events was partition of India into India and Pakistan. This partition has erupted lots of emotion and stories, people lost their lives, families, their home and were forced to move along. The effect of this partition is felt till now, and the sufferers of this effect are common people and their loved ones. Among all this there have been some love stories which either didn’t get a chance to get completed or it did end on a good note but the struggles to their loved ones was harsh. Bollywood has captured these love stories and portrayed them in a very decent way and hence we have for you a list of some of the top cross-border love stories Bollywood has created till now.

1.Refugee

Written and directed by JP Dutta, Refugee is 2000 released film which marked the debut of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Anupam Kher.

In this film, Refugee(an unnamed Indian Muslim) helps refugees from India and Pkaistan to cross the borders. Refugee was sure to not emotionally attach with anyone but in one of his journey he falls in love with Nazneen Ahmed, whose family he was helping to escort.

2.Gadar – Ek Prem Katha

Released in 2001, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, is one of the biggets blockbuster hits of that time. Directed by Anil Sharma from a story written by Shaktiman Talwar which was based during the partition time. The film stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles along with Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

This is a love story revolving around partition and riots during that time. It was the highest grossing movie of that year and is one of the most watched movies of all time in Indian cinema. Recently the sequel of the film has also released.

3.Veer-Zaara

Directed by yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara stars Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta as lead actors. Veer Pratap Singh is an Indian Air Force officer, who gets imprisoned on false charges and Zaara Hayaat Khan, daughter of a Pakistani politician, falls in love with Veer in India but coming back to Pakistan her father forces her to marriage another guy, thus Veer comes to Pakistan for Zaara but gets imprisoned on false accusations. A young Pakistani lawyer, Saamiya Siddiqui played by Rani Mukerji, fights veer’s case.

4.Ek Tha Tiger

Released in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film marked the begging of YRF Spy Universe, which is continued by films like Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan and is expanding. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles along with Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad and Gavie Chahal in supporting roles. Tiger played by Salman Khan is an Indian RAW agent and Zoya played by Katrina Kaif is a Pakistani ISI agent. They both fall in love with each other on a mission on which they were sent by their respective agencies, as a result they both become rogue agents and run away from their agencies.

5.Raazi

Released in 2018 Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, a true account of an Research and Analysis Wing(RAW) agent who marries a Pakistani military officer to gather intel and send it to India.

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzaar under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions and stars Alia Bhatt as the main lead with Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles.

Well these were some of the cross-border love stories produced by Bollywood. Comment below which of them have you watched and how you liked it.

