Must read! Here are some surprising details about Ravi Teja's wife, Kalyani Teja

We have seen and loved Ravi Teja and today let us know more in detail about his wife Kalyani Teja
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:30
Ravi Teja

MUMBAI: Actor Ravi Teja is no doubt one of the popular actors coming from the south industry, we have seen some amazing performances in different genres like action, comedy, thriller coming from the side of the actor Ravi Teja and winning the hearts of the fans not only at the regional level but also at the national level.

Also read (Wow! Meet the wife of superstar Jr. NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi

We have seen many movies of Ravi Teja dubbed in Hindi which crosses a million views on its television run. Over the time we have seen and loved the actor Ravi Teja and today let us know more in detail about the wife of the actor, Kalyani Teja.

Kalyani was the relative of Ravi Teja’s maternal uncle and his mother liked though she would be a perfect bride to her son. Hence it was an arranged marriage.

whatsapp_image_2022-05-12_at_12.53.42_pm1.jpeg

They got married on 26 May 2002 in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh and they have been leading a happy married life for years. Kalyani stayed away from the eyes of the media for all these years along with her children and not much of her pics are available on the internet. The couple has two children, a daughter (Mokshadha Bhupatiraju)  and a son(Mahadhan Bhupatiraju).

whatsapp_image_2022-05-12_at_12.53.43_pm.jpeg

The actual age of Kalyani Teja is not known what it is said to be in between 45 to 50 as for 2022

whatsapp_image_2022-05-12_at_12.53.43_pm1.jpeg

Talking about the hometown of Kalyani Teja it is Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh, India. And currently she is staying at Telangana Hyderabad India.

whatsapp_image_2022-05-12_at_12.53.44_pm.jpeg

Kalyani is a stay-at-home parent and dedicated her life to the upbrining of her children. She is a loving wife and a caring mother.

No doubt these beautiful pictures of Ravi Teja and Kalyani Teja are giving some major couple goals. She is very less to be seen on social media and definitely the fans would love to see more of this beautiful couple in the upcoming days.

What are your views on this couple, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled for her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' - say netizens

 

Ravi Teja Kalyani Teja South superstar SOUTH INDIAN ACTORS Allu Arjun Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:30

