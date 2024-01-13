Must Read! Here are the points working in the favour of the movie HanuMan

MUMBAI: Movie HanuMan that has great names like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty is the current of the town the movie which is directed by Prasanth Varma is getting lot of love from the fans and audience in terms of the story telling, VFX and some great background score. Ever since the movie was announced and the trailer was out, the fans were hot keeping calm but were showering all the love towards the movie because they had seen some never seen before visuals.

Having said that today let us have a look at the factors that are working in the favour of the movie and getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience.

Storytelling

The storytelling is the important factor of the movie, we have seen the mythological touch in the modern time for the first time and the story that is set in today's time is amazing and it is definitely keeping the fans and audience hooked and booked till the last scene

VFX

Another major factor of the movie has to be the vfx which is a visual treat, ever since the trailer was out the vfx of the movie was the talk of the town, many people have said that the visuals were treat to see on the big screens and they are just loving the camera work, direction and the cinematography of the movie.

Also read Netizens React! "This is a great watch tbh, the world of this movie, the idea & the intentions are on point along with the humor", netizens react to Prasanth Varma's HanuMan

Performances

No doubt one of the important factors of the movie has to be the performances coming from the side of every actor present in the movie, inspite of not very known names especially in the north India, many people are just going for the movie because it is a talk of the town and they are coming back with some strong performances coming from each actor

Mythological touch

For the first time we have seen a mythological driven Superhero Movie which is a universe created by the director Prasanth Varma, indeed this is one of the important and driving factor of the movie and we shall look forward to see many more movies coming in this universe

What are your views on the movie HanuMan and on these factors, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read HanuMan teaser: Netizens feel VFX of Teja Sajja starrer is better than Prabhas’ Adipurush; say, “Om Raut messed Adipurush”