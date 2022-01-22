Must read! Here are the times when Bollywood actors played pranks on their co stars

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and the BTS videos which are shared by the actors for a particular project. No doubt there are lots of fun loving moments which are involved during the making of any particular project.

Having said that, we have heard many such fun memories and small stories which are shared by the actors.

And today we are going to discuss those Bollywood celebrities who have played extreme pranks on their co actors while shooting.

1. Akshay Kumar

As we have seen and heard in many talk shows, many Bollywood celebrities have said that Akshay Kumar is a big prankster. There was a time where the actor pranked his Jolly LLB 2 co-actress Huma Qureshi. Akshay took, actually stole the mobile phone of the actress and sent marriage proposals to several Bollywood actors, and she had no idea what was happening with her, and when she came to know she was shocked. Huma Qureshi later texted everyone and explained the entire incident.

2. Ajay Devgn

As we all know Ajay Devgn is one of such actors who does acting with his eyes, the actor is very quiet in his real life but he is one of the biggest pranksters. Do you know when Ajay Devgn was shooting for Singham Returns with Rohit Shetty, he along with Rohit Shetty decided to prank the entire cast and crew. They convinced the team that the shoot location was haunted. Rohit and Ajay Devgn also made a spot boy wear a white gown and told him to roam around.

3. Aamir Khan

The perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan is also one of the biggest pranksters of Bollywood. He would take his co-stars hand and pretend to read their Palm and forecast their future and then he would end up spitting on their palm.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

You better not get fooled by the chocolate boy’s innocent look because he is definitely not as innocent as he looks. This one time he decided to prank his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. There was a scene where the two actors have to drink from their shot glasses, and Ranbir replaces the water in those shot glasses with vodka. He did this to add some element of fun. Later they came to know that it was a prank by the actor.

5. Shahid Kapoor

There was a time when Shahid Kapoor had decided to prank his Vivah co actor Amrita Rao. He instructed his makeup team to enter the premises of Amrita Rao with his face covered in glow paint. It indeed sounded like a childish plan but this actually scared the actress Amrita.

Well these are the top names of Bollywood actors who had pranked their co actor. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

