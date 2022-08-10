Must Read! Here are the times when Bollywood celebrities got robbed

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, these are the Bollywood actors who made headlines for getting robbed.
MUMBAI:Over the time we hear different news from the celebrities and every piece of information with regards to these actors surely grabs the attention of the fans. Recently we have heard about the unfortunate news of actress Aishwarya Rajinikanth where she was robbed at her Chennai house, it is said that the robbery was around of 3.5 lakhs

Well this is not the first time where any celebrity has been robbed, we have seen a few instances like this, having said that today let us have a look at the list of Bollywood actors who were robbed.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly faced with the same issue and the event occurred in Jalsa, it is said that the accused named Deepak managed to steal rs. 8000 but he was arrested by the Guards just in the nick of time.

Sonam Kapoor

It was the year 2012 when we heard this news of actress Sonam Kapoor getting robbed, the incident took place at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi house and reportedly their cash and general jewellery approximately rupees 1.4 crore was stolen away.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Well this is one of the shocking incident we have come across, Ajay Devgn and Kajol was robbed by their own house help, the name of the house help was Gayatri and Santosh Pandey, it was said that both have stolen gold bangles which were around 5 lakhs

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has to face a similar issue, even the actor had had been robbed by his own servant, reportedly he was robbed when a servant took 11 split ACs from his production house illuminati films in the year 2014.

Sushmita Sen

It was the year 2012, when actress Sushmita Sen was on an exotic vacay in Greece, she was robbed off her belongings at the Athens airport, left with nothing except the ensemble she was wearing!

Katrina Kaif

Another shocking incident we heard about actress Katrina Kaif, the actress had lost her bag full of costumes while shooting for Singh is King worth Rs 72 lakhs while they were returning from their shoot in Australia.


Well these are the names of Bollywood celebrities who were robbed, indeed it is shocking thing to see or hear such incidents.

What are your views on these incidents, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

