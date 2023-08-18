Must Read! Here is how 2023 belongs to the Deol family

MUMBAI: Movie Gadar 2 is grabbing the attention of the fans and the collections are the proof, the movie becomes the second highest grosser of the year and it is not stopping at the box office, everyday it is breaking it is breaking some of the Other records.

We have also seen many pictures and videos which were floating all over the internet when Sunny Deol was clicked with his sister Esha Deol and this was a million dollar picture which we have never seen before.

We have seen the fans all over were showering all love for the Deol family and, we can say that this year of 2023 belongs to the Deol family , have a look how

1. Karan Deol wedding

It was a very special day for Sunny Deol and his family as his son Karan Deol got married this year, the pictures and the videos of the wedding ceremony were floating all over the internet and loved by the fans.

2. Rajveer Deol’s Bollywood debut

After Karan Deol making his mark in the acting Industry, Sunny Deol’s second son Rajveer Deol is all set to step into the acting world, the teaser of his upcoming movie is already getting loved and the fans and all eagerly looking forward to the movie which is releasing this year.

3. Dharmendra’s never seen before avatar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been grabbing the attention of the fans for its quality and performances and how can we forget the legendary star Dharmendra and his beautiful acting and romantic scenes.

4. Gadar 2 breaking all the box office records

One of the massive things that happened in the Deol family this year was the unbreakable records created by Gadar 2, the movie is continuing to win the hearts of the millions and breaking the box office records.

5. Esha Deol's movie Ek Dua got special mention the National Award

Esha Deol's movie Ek Dua has been loved by the audience and this movie has got a special mention at the 69th National Film Awards 2023.

Having said all these points we won't be wrong in saying that the year 2023 belongs to the Deol family and we look forward to see some upcoming projects and contribution of this family towards Indian cinema.

