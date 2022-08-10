Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday

Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday on 20th April, here is the inside video of her birthday celebration
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 17:09
movie_image: 
Nysa Devgan

MUMBAI :Nysa Devgan, daughter of actress Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the social media with her sizzling pictures, she has been the head turner in B Town who is ruling the internet with her cuteness and hotness.

We have often seen the star kid Nysa Devgan getting clicked around the city and grabbing the attention, she surely is winning hearts with her public appearances and has created a good fan base for herself who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her. Having said that, as we all know Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday on 20th April and we have few posts all over the internet wishing the starkid.

ALSO READ – Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

 

 


And now there is inside video of birthday celebration of Nysa Devgan is getting viral all over the internet and getting all the love from the fans. As we see in the video the starkid is along with her father Ajay Devgn, and indeed she is looking very cute.

Once again she has managed to pull all the attention with her video, and we look forward to see some more amazing ones. What are your views on this birthday video of Nysa Devgan, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


    

Nysa Devgan NYSA DEVGAN FANS NYSA DEVGAN PICTURES NYSA DEVGAN BIRTHDAY BOLLYWOOD STARKID Ajay Devgn Kajol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 17:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Bosco Martis to judge the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:   Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan has an amazing reply to Twitter team as he asks for his blue tick back
MUMBAI: The shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with his...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Romil K Sharma roped in for web series Purani Haveli ka Rahasya
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
“You are the 'Charlie Chaplin of Dance” says Judge Terence Lewis to Aniket Chauhan in the Mega Auditions of India’s Best Dancer Season 3
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 3 has already found...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan has an amazing reply to Twitter team as he asks for his blue tick back
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan has an amazing reply to Twitter team as he asks for his blue tick back
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous hits?
Abhishek Bachchan
Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story
Riva Arora
Wow! This latest photoshoot of Uri actress Riva Arora will make your jaws drop
Kajol
Trolled! Netizens are upset with Kajol for wearing makeup while she visited Chopras to mourn Pamela Chopra’s demise, “Death par bhi show off baazi”
Ram Charan
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?