Must Read! Here is how Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday

Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday on 20th April, here is the inside video of her birthday celebration
MUMBAI :Nysa Devgan, daughter of actress Kajol and actor Ajay Devgn has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the social media with her sizzling pictures, she has been the head turner in B Town who is ruling the internet with her cuteness and hotness.

We have often seen the star kid Nysa Devgan getting clicked around the city and grabbing the attention, she surely is winning hearts with her public appearances and has created a good fan base for herself who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her. Having said that, as we all know Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday on 20th April and we have few posts all over the internet wishing the starkid.

ALSO READ – Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October


And now there is inside video of birthday celebration of Nysa Devgan is getting viral all over the internet and getting all the love from the fans. As we see in the video the starkid is along with her father Ajay Devgn, and indeed she is looking very cute.

Once again she has managed to pull all the attention with her video, and we look forward to see some more amazing ones. What are your views on this birthday video of Nysa Devgan, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


    

