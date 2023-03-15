Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Anirban Bhattacharya who is making his Bollywood debut with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Anirban Bhattacharya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actor plays a grey character in it and has impressed critics with his performance in it, and here’s all you need to know about him.
MUMBAI: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role is all set to release on 17th March 2023. The film was shown to the media a couple of days ago, and it has mostly received positive reviews.

Apart from Rani, the movie also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. While Hindi moviegoers have watched Jim’s amazing performances earlier in many movies, it will be for the first time when they will get to watch Anirban in a Hindi movie.

Also Read: Exclusive! "Of course, she is Rani Mukerkji there was a pressure but as an actor we have to do our past" Anirban Bhattacharya on slapping Rani Mukerji for a scene

Anirban is paired opposite Rani in the movie, and he plays the role of Anirudh Chatterjee. His character in the movie has grey shades and he has performed really well. We are sure Hindi moviegoers must be wondering who is Anirban and what he has done before.

So, let us tell you that Anirban Bhattacharya is a very well known face in the Bengali entertainment industry. He started his career with theatre and later moved to films, has also been a part of a few TV shows, and has also left a mark OTT.

Anirban made his big screen debut with the movie Arshinagar 2015. It was directed by Aparna Sen and the actor played a supporting role in the film. He was next seen in Eagoler Chokh, once again in a supporting role, but for his performance in the movie, he got Best Supporting Actor award at a popular award function.

Later, there was no looking back for Anirban and he starred in many interesting Bengali films and web series. For his performance in Dwitiyo Purush, he won Best Actor (Critic’s Choice) at a popular award function.

Now, with his performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Anirban has impressed the critics. But, it will be interesting to see what response he will be getting from the audience.

Also Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story

Are you excited to watch Anirban in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 12:42

