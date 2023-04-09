Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Ishaan Khatter’s rumored GF Chandni Bainz

while the Dream Girl 2 actress is rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan seems to have found his lady love in Chandni Bainz, rumoredly.
Ishaan Khatter

MUMBAI: Actor Ishaan Khatter has been in the news for his unusual movie choices and also for his personal life. The half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, who made a fantastic debut with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak was rumored to be dating actress Ananya Panday although neither of them ever confirmed the news.

There was news later that Ananya and Ishaan have parted ways and while the Dream Girl 2 actress is rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan seems to have found his lady love in Chandni Bainz, rumoredly. 

Who is Chandi Bainz? She is a Malaysian Model who came to India to pursue a career in Bollywood during the pandemic. She had been part of the Malaysian series Ghaib and has been part of several commercials in India as well.

Ishaan was recently seen on his bike with a mystery lady and it seems to have been none other than Chandni. The two are reportedly in love but are keeping their affair under wraps and away from the public eye. Neither of them have confirmed their relationship as yet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in the Period drama Pippa opposite Mrunal Thakur.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal 

