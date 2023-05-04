Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Se-yeong Oh, the stunt choreographer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

For Fighter, Siddharth Anand has roped in Korean stunt coordinator Se-yeong Oh. Well, this is not the first collaboration between Siddharth and Se-yeong Oh; they have earlier worked together in War.
MUMBAI:After Pathaan, now everyone’s eyes are on Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The shooting of the film is currently going on and it is India’s first aerial action franchise.

Siddharth last three releases, Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan were high-on action, and the movies impressed one and all. Now, for Fighter, the filmmaker has roped in Korean stunt coordinator Se-yeong Oh. Well, this is not the first collaboration between Siddharth and Se-yeong Oh; they have earlier worked together in War.

Se-yeong Oh has earlier worked as a stunt coordinator in many Korean, Hollywood, and Bollywood films. He has done action for movies like Ode To My Father, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Zero, Salman Khan starrer Bharat, and many more.

Well, looking at his filmography, now we are surely looking forward to Fighter as it will be interesting to see what new Se-yeong Oh will offer in terms of action in the film.

Talking about Fighter, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover. The film is slated to release on Republic Day next year. It is Hrithik and Deepika’s first film together, but it is the actors’ third movie with Siddharth Anand.

Are you excited about Fighter? Let us know in the comments below…

