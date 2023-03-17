Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine

Not just on the big screens, Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in real life as well. So, here’s all you need to know about her skin care routine...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 20:13
movie_image: 
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine

MUMBAI:Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning on the big screens, but even in real life, the actress looks gorgeous. She is one actress who doesn’t mind sharing pictures and videos on social media without any makeup.

We are sure you guys might be thinking that how come Shraddha looks so beautiful even without applying makeup. Well, a couple of years ago, the actress in an interview had opened up about her skin care routine.

Also Read: Here's why Shraddha Kapoor lied in her relationships

While talking about skincare regime, the actress had stated that her mantra is less is more. She avoids using too many products. She starts her day with meditation and has a wholesome breakfast. She drinks a lot of water during the whole day.

Revealing about the makeup that she uses in her day-to-day life, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star said that she doesn’t use many products. She uses a moisturiser, sunscreen, a tinge of mascara and lip balm.


When she was asked about a homemade mask that she uses, the actress revealed that a homemade mask that she would swear by would be besan (gram flour) mixed with an oil like coconut oil, jojoba oil or rosehip oil. That’s the quickest homemade face pack for her.

So now, you know how Shraddha has such flawless skin, and even you can have that by using the things that she revealed above.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor on her social media presence: I can share my real zone

Talking about Shraddha’s movies, the actress currently has Stree 2 lined up and it is one of the most awaited upcoming films.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Stree Stree 2 Baaghi 3 Nagin Street Dancer 3D Chhichhore Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Garima Vikrant Singh roped in for upcoming web series Vakalatnama for Netflix
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
MUMBAI:Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning on the big screens, but even in real life, the actress looks gorgeous. She is one...
Terrible! Chashni: Exclusive! Nirbhay’s club catches on fire, Chandni rushes to save it!
MUMBAI :Star Plus has come up with a new serial Chashni, which is released under the banner of SOL Production. The show...
Pushpa Impossible: Curious! Dilip’s plan to take over Pushpa’s life
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
'Bengal Tigress': Rekha lauds Rani's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
MUMBAI : Rekha was in awe of actress Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. The veteran...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir 15-20 times for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' scene
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral
Kanwalpreet Singh
Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
Raju Kher
Exclusive! Raju Kher joins the cast of Arbaaz Khan starrer Gaddar
Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar
Exclusive! Abhay Attri and Gaurav Sareen roped in for movie Gaddar
Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar
Exclusive! Arbaaz Khan roped in for a movie titled Gaddar