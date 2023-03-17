Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s skin care routine

MUMBAI:Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning on the big screens, but even in real life, the actress looks gorgeous. She is one actress who doesn’t mind sharing pictures and videos on social media without any makeup.

We are sure you guys might be thinking that how come Shraddha looks so beautiful even without applying makeup. Well, a couple of years ago, the actress in an interview had opened up about her skin care routine.

While talking about skincare regime, the actress had stated that her mantra is less is more. She avoids using too many products. She starts her day with meditation and has a wholesome breakfast. She drinks a lot of water during the whole day.

Revealing about the makeup that she uses in her day-to-day life, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star said that she doesn’t use many products. She uses a moisturiser, sunscreen, a tinge of mascara and lip balm.



When she was asked about a homemade mask that she uses, the actress revealed that a homemade mask that she would swear by would be besan (gram flour) mixed with an oil like coconut oil, jojoba oil or rosehip oil. That’s the quickest homemade face pack for her.

So now, you know how Shraddha has such flawless skin, and even you can have that by using the things that she revealed above.

Talking about Shraddha’s movies, the actress currently has Stree 2 lined up and it is one of the most awaited upcoming films.

