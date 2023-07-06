Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sonnalli Seygall's husband Ashesh Sajnani

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot today with Ashesh Sajnani. Here's all you need to know about the actress' hubby...
movie_image: 
Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI:  This year, already many celebrities have got married and to join the list is Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonnalli Seygall. She tied the knot today with Ashesh Sajnani.  

Reportedly, the couple were in a relationship for the past few years, but never openly spoke about it. Today, they got married in Mumbai in the presence of close friends family. Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, and Sunny Singh from her Pyaar Ka Punchnama team were also there at the wedding. 

Well, we are sure many of you might be keen to know that who is Ashesh Sajnani. So, let us tell you about him. 

Ashes is a hotelier and he is the founder of Opa Hospitality, The Bombay Food Truck, Le Cafe, Via Bombay, and other food chains. We digged into Ashesh's Instagram and his posts prove that he loves to travel. He is called the stylish hotelier and well, his pictures do prove that. Check out a few post of Ashesh below...


Talking about Sonnalli, the actress has some interesting projects lined up like Noorani Chehra, Black Currency, Aseq and Boondi Raita. 

TellyChakkar congratulates the couple for their new journey in their lives. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

