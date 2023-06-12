Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about the super interesting actress Saloni Batra who played Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Reet in Animal

MUMBAI: Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience. The movie which has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the leading role is directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

As we can see the movie is registering some great numbers at the box office of India and breaking every record. The movie recently has surpassed the lifetime collection of the movie Tiger 3 as the movie is getting a lot of love from the fans and audience. Also the fans are loving the new avatar of the actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Fans of the actor and the movie have various reasons for why they love the movie. For some it’s the action, for some it’s Ranbir Kapoor and for some it’s Tripti Dimri that stole everyone’s hearts.

One thing common among all the fans is the love for the connection between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as they have shown a very relatable father-son bonding in the movie.

While there are characters of Ranbir and Bobby that impressed everyone, there’s one more character that grabbed everyone’s attention and that’s the character of Ranbir’s sister Reet, played by Saloni Batra.

The actress has really grabbed a lot of attention and as everyone’s really curious about her, here we are with all that you need to know about the actress.

Actress Saloni Batra has been making her mark in the acting industry. The actress who was seen in the movie Soni as Kalpana, and in the movie Taish as Sanober was loved by the fans all over.

However, the actress has a long list of projects where she has really given her best. Saloni’s performance in Uljhan-The Knot and 200 Halla Ho was also very much loved and appreciated.

Currently residing in Mumbai, Saloni Batra was born in Delhi and has an elder brother named Karan Batra. Saloni graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology at Chennai and even got the opportunity to work with designer Malini Agarwal as Head Designer in Malaga.

Saloni Batra started her career as a model but destiny always takes you to the right place and after having a strong theatre background, she gained recognition for her role in 2016’s Life Sahi Hai.

She has also played the lead role in Soni which was a Netflix release. Other than that, she was also loved for her performance in the movie Legend Of Michael Mishra.

Saloni Batra isn’t your simple girl and has a world of surprise within. Saloni Batra isn’t just an actress but also a singer who loves to play guitar and dance. The actress has also been a part of many sketches on Youtube. Additionally, Saloni batra has made appearances in TVCs too and is a trained kick-boxer who received her training under National Boxing Gold medallist, Kamal Hussain.

Something more that might make you fall more in love with the actress is the fact that she is a fitness freak who loves to start her day with yoga. Also…she loves animals (No puns intended, but isn’t that cute?!).

