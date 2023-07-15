Must Read! Here’s how Alia Bhatt’s fans have come to her rescue on social media

There are a few people on social media who are not happy with the reports of Alia Bhatt starring in YRF’s Spy Universe female-led film. However, the actress’ fans have come to her rescue.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:54
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Recently, there was a big news that made it to the headlines that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to star in YRF’s Spy Universe and she will be seen in a female-led spy universe movie. While there’s no official announcement about the movie, the reports surely grabbed everyone’s attention.

Also Read: Aww! Alia Bhatt’s gesture toward a pap who lost his slipper, wins hearts of netizens, they say “so sweet of her”

Well soon, there were tweets on social media that stated that YRF should cast Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the female-led spy universe film, and Alia doesn’t deserve it. However, The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s fans came to her rescue on social media and had a perfect reply for everyone who tried to troll her.

A netizen tweeted, “She's gonna slay it absolutely can't wait, she's literally everything. love how everyday she gives her haters a new reason to cry about.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Y’all can cry all you want, the biggest directors and producers are betting their money on Alia… and they do that based on her potential, they know what box office numbers she pulls better than any jobless idiot here writing conspiracy theories. Keep sulking.”

One more netizen tweeted, “Expected that a new character will lead female spy universe and they have chosen the most bankable female star rn. Waise bhi baaki 2 characters ISI agents hai unpe solo movie banake YRF ko bankrupt nahi karna apne aap ko.” Check out the tweets below…

 


Alia is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actresses of this generation. Her last few films have done well at the box office, and now, everyone is keen to watch her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt takes her fans to some amazing BTS glimpses of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares her weight loss journey and more

Directed by Karan Johar, RRKPK is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and in the trailer and songs, Alia has surely grabbed everyone’s attention. 


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 16:54

