Must Read! Here’s how Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a buzz internationally

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The trailer and the songs of the film have already created a great pre-release buzz, and Alia and Ranveer have started doing city tours to promote the film. The two recently visited Vadodara and Delhi for the promotions and surely left a mark in those two cities.

Well, not just in India, but Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a good pre-release buzz internationally as well. A few days ago, the track Tum Kya Mile was showcased at NYC’s Times Square and in LA.

Now, today, Dharma Productions has shared a post in which we get to see the posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the famous red London bus. Check out the post below…

Well, Karan Johar’s movies always get a great response internationally. The filmmaker’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected Rs. 83.45 crore gross in the overseas market. So, of course, we can expect that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also grab the attention of the international audience.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28th July 2023. Till now, three songs from the film titled Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, and Ve Kamleya have been released, and all have received a great response.

