Must read! Here’s a list of actors and actresses that either got into a relationship or called it quits this year

MUMBAI : The Hindi movie buffs have loved the content this year and as we are getting close to the end of the year, we are now reflecting back on everything that the year has offered to us and kept us entertained.

This year, we saw a lot of comebacks and debuts. We also got to watch some Pan-India blockbusters and a lot of Hindi movies and series filled with action and thrill. Along with action we also got to witness some fresh pairings like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and many more.

However, the beginning and ends of the relationship were not just seen on screen this year. There were some couples who seemed to be taking a step further in their relationship and there were also couples who took the decision to end their relationship.

Here we are with a list of couples who started and ended their relationship this year. Take a look at the list below:

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth works majorly in South cinema. He has also appeared in Hindi and English cinema. The actor has really gained a lot of recognition for his performance in all his movies. Not just acting but he has also turned a writer and producer for some movies. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari has stolen everyone’s heart with her performances in movies like Padmaavat, Murder 3, Rockstar and many more. The actress has also worked in South cinema.Both Siddharth and Aditi’s first marriages ended in divorce. The duo played leads in the South movie Maha Sumudram after their relationship talks started to spark. While the couple were spotted together several times, this year, the couple started appearing together as events, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor has been in the audience's hearts and minds even before she entered the acting world. After entering the acting world with the Hindi movie Dhadak, the actress only ruled everyone’s hearts and minds. There are times when she posts updates from her life or posts photoshoots and the audience lose their control, ending up crazily falling in love with the actress. There were times when she was spotted with Shikhar Pahariya and this year it seems that their relationship has become official as their PDA moments and moments from spiritual outings were seen by the audience.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been the talk of the town for some time now as some time ago they confirmed their relationship, making it official that they are dating and fell in love with each other while shooting for Lust Stories 2.

Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria has become one of the most desirable actresses in the Hindi movie industry with her acting, her fashion sense and her unmatched beauty. Tara was doing really well in her career but when it came to her personal life, things were not so great in her relationship with Aadar Jain and so the couple announced that they have parted ways but will always remain friends.

Isha koppikar – Timmy Narang

Isha Kopikar and Timmy Narang were married but have recently announced their separation after all these years. The couple also has a nine-year-old daughter too. It is reported that the couple are separating due to compatibility issues.

Tripti dimri and Karnesh Ssharma

Tripti Dimri recently gave a mind blowing performance in the movie Animal. The actress was said to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. However, in the month of June, some fans noticed that they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

