Must Read! Here’s a list of actors that stood out with their performances this year and left a strong impact, check it out

MUMBAI: It’s been an exciting year so far as we got to see some amazing content, be it in movies or OTT. We also got to see some amazing actors, some unseen actors and some actors who made a strong comeback.

No one can deny that lockdown changed the whole scenario of Hindi movies industry as OTT was introduced later and people even started watching non-Hindi content, be it movies or series.

Now, as the year is coming to an end, here we bring to you a list of actors and the movies in which they gave some spectacular performances.

Take a look at the list below:

Ranbir Kapoor – Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for his movie Kabir Singh, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The movie is about the emotional bond between a father and a son. This emotion brings out the feeling of crossing boundaries to protect their loved ones. The movie is getting outstanding responses and the audience have gone crazy with Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the movie, be it his romantic scenes with Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri or his action scenes in the movie.

Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is having a fabulous year it seems as he has given good performances in movies like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Great Indian Family and now Sam Bahadur. Recently, the actor came with Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, an Indian Army officer. The audience have fallen in love with Vicky Kaushal’s performance as Sam Manekshaw.

Vikrant Massey – 12th Fail

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has left an impact on the audience. The audience did not get impressed just by the story but also by Vikrant’s performance as he has proved himself to be worthy of being listed in the upper league of the actors. The movie is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an Indian Police Service Officer after going through some of the toughest situations that stood against him.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Dream Girl 2

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl 2 had built a lot of expectations after the release of its trailer and the movie made sure to fulfil those expectations. Ayushmann Khuranna, who once again got into the character of Pooja, took it to another level this time and the audience were awestruck by his acting and the twists and turns in the movie.

Ranveer Singh – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

This Karan Johar movie didn’t just stand out amongst the movies released this year but it is one of the most unique movies Karan Johar has made. We had seen Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in some TVCs but this time, after watching them in this movie together, it gave everyone a new relationship goal. While the movie had a stellar cast and everyone performed really well, Ranveer Singh’s performance stood out as the most adorable.

Kartik Aaryan – Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, starring Kiara Adwani and Kartik Aaryan, is a new generational love story that deserves to be watched on repeat. Kiara Advani gave an amazing performance as Katha but Kartik Aaryan left an impact with his character as Satyaprem.

Shah Rukh Khan – Pathaan, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan base has increased this year as he is on a roll. Shah Rukh Khan made one of the strongest comebacks ever with some of the highest grossing movies like YRF’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan. Talking about Pathaan, the movie was a total action thriller movie that featured John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and also had a cameo appearance of Salman Khan. Talking about the Atlee movie Jawan which starred Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and many more. With an amazing cast, amazing scenes and even more amazing storyline, the audience left the theatres with most of them coming back for more. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in Pathaan and Jawan has been really strong and will be remembered by the audience.

Sunny Deol – Gadar 2

Gadar was an iconic movie that connected to the hearts of all the people in the audience. The emotions felt were heavy and the climax was satisfying, leaving an impact on the audience. This year, the team of Gadar came back with a sequel and made sure that the audience felt an even greater impact. While the love story this time was about Charanjeet and Muskaan, the chemistry between Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was still loved the same. Sunny Deol received a massive amount of love and admiration for his performance and the movie broke a lot of records while having a run in the theatres.

