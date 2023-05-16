Must Read! Here’s a list of actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3

As there are reports of Shah Rukh Khan being replaced in Don 3, we decided to list down the list of actors who can play the role of Don in the franchise.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI:    While everyone has been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of Don 3, a report about Shah Rukh Khan deciding to exit from the franchise has made it to the headlines. There’s no official announcement about it, but the actor’s fans have mixed reactions to the report.

As there are reports of SRK being replaced in Don 3, we decided to list down the list of actors who can play the role of Don in the franchise.

Hrithik Roshan

In Don 2, Hrithik Roshan had a cameo, and of course, he looked dapper in it. The actor will be the perfect choice to play don in Don 3. He has the looks, style, and talent.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has proved that he is a versatile actor, and we all know that the actor looks handsome when he wears suits. So, Ranveer can be a good choice as Don in Don 3.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has not yet played an anti-hero character in the film. So, to see him as the stylish don doing action in a suit would be great and something new and unique.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan can be a good choice to play don. He has played such a character in Race franchise earlier and impressed one and all with it.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth has the looks, the style, and the personality to step into the shoes of don. It will surely be interesting to see him as the new don.

Which actor do you think will be perfect to play Don in Don 3? Let us know in the comments below...

