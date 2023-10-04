Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer Bharat (2019) was his last movie to release in theatres on Eid. His film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on OTT and had a very limited theatrical release on Eid 2021. So now, after four years, the actor will be having a full-fledged release on Eid this year. We are talking about his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The teaser and the songs of the film have already been released, and today, the much-awaited trailer of the movie will be launched. So, before the trailer is released, let’s have a look at what we can expect from the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan...

A lot of action

The teaser of the film itself has given a hint that the movie will have some amazing action sequences, and that’s something we can expect from the trailer as well. So, get ready for some high-action dose.

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde chemistry

Love story is an integral part of the film, so we can expect that in the trailer we will get to watch Salman and Pooja’s chemistry. Do you like their pairing? Let us know in the comments below...

Salman Khan – Venkatesh’s scene

Venkatesh is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and he is making his comeback in Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. So we can expect some amazing scenes of Salman and Venkatesh in the trailer.

Shehnaaz Gill and other supporting actors

Apart from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh, the movie stars Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill. While everyone is eagerly waiting for Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut, so let’s hope she has been given a good scope in the trailer.

Great background music

While a few songs of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have received a great response, a couple of them were trolled because of the choreography. But now, in the trailer, we can surely expect some great background music.

