Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be out tomorrow, but TellyChakkar got a chance to watch it at a special preview held today. So, without giving away many spoilers, let us tell you what you can expect from the teaser...
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie marks Karan's comeback as a director after a gap of seven years, so the expectations from the movie are quite high. 

The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be out tomorrow, but TellyChakkar got a chance to watch it at a special preview held today. So, without giving away many spoilers let us tell you what you can expect from the teaser...

The grandeur

Karan Johar movies are mounted on a huge scale and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is not an exception. In fact, it looks like one of the biggest films Karan has made till now.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry

Ranveer and Alia have earlier worked together in Gully Boy and though they were paired opposite each other, it wasn’t a romantic film. This is a romantic movie and we get to watch some sizzling chemistry between them in the teaser.

Gorgeous Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and her saree looks in the teaser are just amazing. She is looking gorgeous and one of the scenes featuring Alia will remind you of Sridevi ma’am from Chandni.

The angry woman

So, apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer, the movie also stars many other actors, and one who steals the show is the ‘angry woman’. We don’t want to give out the spoiler, but this veteran actress seems to be ready for a grand comeback, and we can’t wait to see her on the big screen.

Great Music

Karan Johar’s films do have amazing music and we can expect the same from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. There are songs mounted on a huge scale, and we get to hear one of the romantic tracks in the teaser which we can expect to be a chartbuster.

Movie looks like a whole package

In the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many films that have romance, drama, dance, music, and grandeur, everything together. Maybe, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will finally give audiences a perfect package in one movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 28th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

