Must Read! Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan’s Tamil version can perform better than Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is all set to release on 7th September 2023. Apart from Hindi, the movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well.
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan which is all set to release on 7th September 2023. The film’s songs and the prevue has received a great response, and today, the makers are all set to launch the music of Jawan at a grand event in Chennai.

Jawan is made in Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, this year, even Pathaan was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, and while it got a decent response in Telugu, the Tamil version didn’t receive a great response.

Pathaan collected Rs. 543.09 crore (all languages) at the box office. The film’s Telugu version minted Rs. 12.76 crore and Tamil version collected Rs. 5.8 crore.

Now, Jawan surely has potential to do extremely well in the Tamil belt, and there are many reasons for it. The film has four big names from the Tamil film industry, Atlee (director), Nayanthara (female lead), Vijay Sethupathi (antagonist), and Anirudh Ravichander (music composer).

While there’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, the above four names will be the attraction for the Tamil audiences. Nayanthara is the Lady Superstar of the South film industry, and Atlee is known for his massy entertaining movies. Also, Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in the Tamil film industry, and Anirudh’s music has always made people dance.

The lifetime collection of Pathaan’s Tamil version was Rs. 5.8 crore. But, when it comes to Jawan we can expect that the Tamil version’s opening collection will be equal to Pathaan’s lifetime collection or it can be even better than that. So, let’s wait and watch.

Before Pathaan, even Dil Se and Ra One were released in Tamil, but their collection data is not available.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

