Must Read! Here is a sneak peek of five upcoming films of Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: The Chennai actress who rose to fame with ‘Om Shanti Om’ turned 36 on January 5th. Before making her entry in Bollywood, Deepika featured in a Kannada film titled 'Aishwarya' in 2006. The actress appeared in multiple films like 'Break Ke Baad' and 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Deepika was applauded for her brilliant performance in films such as 'Piku', 'Chennai Express', 'Padmaavat', and 'Chhapaak'. This is not the end. The actress has got five upcoming films kept in store.

Shakun Batra’s directorial 'Gehraiyaan' is a modern take on complex relationships starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles. The film, backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11th February.

'Pathan' will reunite Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan after eight years. The two actors have starred together in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'. The YRF action film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham in the leading role.

We will get to see Deepika Padukone and Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s chemistry for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action franchise titled 'Fighter'. The film also starres Anil Kapoor, it is scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023.

Deepika Padukone goes pan-India with 'Project K' which is being directed by the Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The 'Baahubali' star Prabhas will be paired up opposite Deepika in the film tentatively titled 'Project K'. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role. The actress wrapped up the first schedule of the film in December 2021.

Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry has won millions of hearts with 'Piku'. Deepika will collaborate with Big B again in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'. The 2015 comedy-drama film starred Anna Hathaway and Robert De Niro in leading roles. Deepika also produces the film under her banner 'Ka Productions'. Rishi Kapoor was initially cast as the male lead before he passed away in April 2020 and was replaced by Big B.

